MBSA parking can now be paid with JomParking app

Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam (MBSA) has announced that motorists can pay for parking under its jurisdiction with the JomParking app.
If you’re new to the JomParking, good for you, because in conjunction with the app’s acceptance by the Shah Alam city council, there’s a promo code. Download the app from Google Play or the App Store, register and use the promo code JPFREE to get 100 free coins.
In the neighbouring city of Subang Jaya, MBSJ recently announced that payment for its two-hour parking lots can now be made via Touch n Go eWallet, in addition to Setel, which was integrated late last year. Originally, one could only pay with Smart Selangor Parking and Flexi Parking apps. The JomParking app is also supported to make it five payment options in total there.
Comments
To be honest, we shouldn’t need so many different apps to be paying for parking. Each app has it’s own credit storage and you have to put money in all different wallets just because there’s no one size fits all which is a fundamental problem. There should only be one and only one parking app in the whole country. FlexiParking is so far the best in Wilayah + Selangor where it pays each municipality based on your GPS. A strategy needs to be put in place to replicate such app for the entire country perhaps making FlexiParking as the app of choice. Then you don’t have to worry about what/how to pay in Malacca, Terengganu, Perak, etc when you happen to be there on a road trip.