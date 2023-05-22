MBSA parking can now be paid with JomParking app

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 22 May 2023 5:32 pm / 1 comment

Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam (MBSA) has announced that motorists can pay for parking under its jurisdiction with the JomParking app.

If you’re new to the JomParking, good for you, because in conjunction with the app’s acceptance by the Shah Alam city council, there’s a promo code. Download the app from Google Play or the App Store, register and use the promo code JPFREE to get 100 free coins.

In the neighbouring city of Subang Jaya, MBSJ recently announced that payment for its two-hour parking lots can now be made via Touch n Go eWallet, in addition to Setel, which was integrated late last year. Originally, one could only pay with Smart Selangor Parking and Flexi Parking apps. The JomParking app is also supported to make it five payment options in total there.