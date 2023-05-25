2023 Kymco KRV 200 enters European scooter market

In Bikes, International Bike News, Kymco / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 May 2023 10:25 am / 0 comments

Entering the European scooter market is the 2023 Kymco KRV 200, which the Taiwanese manufacturer says is the first of a new generation utilising its Power Transmission Module (PTM). With PTM, the KRV 200 takes maxi scooter technology down to the smaller displacement scooter class.

Unlike the usual small displacement scooters with the engine and CVT transmission integrated as part of the swingarm, the KRV 200 mounts those components in the frame. Final drive to the rear wheel uses a belt, like maxi scooters in the 500 cc and above category.

The benefit of PTM is a reduction in unsprung weight, giving better handling characteristics to the KRV 200. This also gives the KRV 200 a 50/50 weight distribution between front and rear wheels with a low center of gravity.

Power for the KRV 200 comes from a 175 cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine fed by EFI. Power is rated at 17 hp at 8,000 rpm with 15.6 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm.

Suspension is done with 33 mm diameter telescopic forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock in the rear. Forbearing the KRV 200 gets hydraulic disc brakes front and rear, with 27- mm diameter and 240 mm diameter rear discs and two-wheel ABS is standard equipment.

Standard equipment also includes traction control, which is switchable by the rider using the left handlebar pod control. Wheel sizing for the KRV 200 is 13-inches, shod with 110/70 front and 130/70 rear tyres.

LED lighting is used throughout on the KRV 200 with and LCD panel displaying the necessary information inside the cockpit. A storage compartment large enough to hold a single full-face helmet is found under the seat.

Other riding conveniences include two USB charging sockets, found in the front cowl and in the storage compartment as well as keyless start. Weight for the KRV 200 is listed at 143 kg, with 7.4-litres of fuel in the tank and seat height is set at 795 mm.