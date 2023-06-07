2023 BMW Motorrad M1000XR sports-tourer prototype unveiled – inline-four, 200 hp, 280 km/h top speed

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 June 2023 2:03 pm / 0 comments

Getting the BMW ‘M’ treatment is the prototype 2023 BMW Motorrad M1000XR with more information available in the latter half of this year. Like the M1000RR superbike (RM249,600 in Malaysia) and M1000R naked sports (RM158,500 in Malaysia), the M1000XR is a sports-tourer tweaked with an eye to performance in the BMW M Motorsports style.

Designed to take on country roads, long-distance riding and racetrack use in equal measure, the M1000XR comes with BMW Motorrad’s inline four-cylinder mill displacing 999 cc. Power is claimed to be above 200 hp which, matched with a 223 kg wet weight, gives the prototype M1000XR a top speed of “around 280 km/h”.

Equipped with BMW Motorrad’s “Shiftcam variable valve timing, the M1000XR “opens up dynamic riding dimensions as a crossover bike in the sports motorbike segment previously reserved for purebred superbikes,” according to the press release.

Aerodynamics plays a kew role in the M1000XR’s performance with the use of M winglets. The winglets provide greater downforce, giving better stability and reducing the tendency to wheelie.

This reduces work load on the M1000XR’s traction control, allowing more drive to get to the rear wheel, shortening acceleration time. At high speeds the winglets increase stability while the seating position centers the rider’s weight over the front wheel, giving better control.

Standard equipment is BMW Motorrad M brakes, with radial master cylinder for optimum braking performance in race track and performance mode. The M brake callipers feature a blue anodised coating featuring the famous M logo.