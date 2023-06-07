Black on black for 2024 Ducati Panigale V2 sportsbike

In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 June 2023 11:17 am / 0 comments

For next year, the 2024 Ducati Panigale V2 sportsbike comes in a black on black livery, joining the the classic Ducati Red. For Malaysia, the 2023 Panigale V2 is priced at RM129,900 eluding road tax, insurance and registration.

Also new for the 2024 Panigale V2 is the fitment of Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres.

The new Panigale V2 colour scheme is primarily dark matt grey, interspersed with gloss black accents. and prominent Panigale V2 logo.

This is complemented by details on the tank, fairings and wheels finished in Ducati Red. The saddle is clad with new graphics and materials.

Mechanical equipment remains unchanged, with the Euro 5 compliant 955 cc Superquadro V-twin pumping out 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. Ducati’s full suite of riding aids is standard on the Panigale V2.

These include ABS Cornering EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2 and Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO. The 2024 Panigale V2 is sold alongside the Panigale V2 Bayliss, priced at RM149,900 in Malaysia, and remains the only V-twin sportsbike in Ducati’s range off motorcycles.