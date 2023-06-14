RON97 petrol price June 2023 week three update – price of premium fuel unchanged, still RM3.37 per litre

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 14 June 2023 5:46 pm / 0 comments

Wednesday has come around once again, which means it is time for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia. The ministry of finance has announced the latest retail fuel prices for the coming week of June 15 to June 21, 2023.

The coming week will see no change to the price of RON 97 petrol, which means the premium grade of petrol will continue at its present rate of RM3.37 per litre for this week.

No changes, either for other fuel types, where RON 95 petrol continues to be at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. Status quo remains too for diesel fuels, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends at RM2.15 per litre and the Euro 5 B7 blend 20 sen more at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, June 21, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 24th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 231st in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.