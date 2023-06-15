MyEG and Oyika to collaborate on electric scooter battery-swapping programme for a trial period

In Bikes, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 15 June 2023 10:42 am / 1 comment

Last September, smart battery swapping provider Oyika announced that it was set to launch its “Battery-as-a-Service” for electric scooters in Malaysia in the near term, with rollout of its battery swapping stations to take place in early 2023.

Movement on this front looks to be coming about, with MyEG Services having announced that it has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Oyika Green Technologies (OGT) to collaborate on the use of electric scooters as well as the placement of battery swapping stations at designated locations for a trial period, The Star reports.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, MyEG said OGT, which is a wholly-owned unit of Yinson Mobility, will supply electric bikes to it for a free trial for up to 30 days. The company added that it will provide designated locations for OGT to deploy the battery swapping stations.

As its designation suggests, the Oyika battery swapping service will allow subscribers to the company’s electric scooters to swap the battery on their ride easily for seamless, continued travel. A subscriber to the plan merely has to ride up to a battery vending machine, activate the app and swap the battery for a fully-charged unit, riding off in a matter of minutes.

The Oyika developed app shows available battery swapping locations and number of available batteries within the user’s travel range and also allows the user to pre-book a battery for a specific time period. As for subscribing to the Oyika programme, users will be able to do so via single use, daily, weekly, monthly or annual plans.