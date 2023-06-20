2024 Ducati Multistrada V2S gets colour update

In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 June 2023 5:19 pm / 0 comments

Getting a colour update is the 2024 Ducati Multistrada V2S (RM116,900 in Malaysia for 2023). The new colour option for Borgo Panigale’s middleweight adventure-tourer is Black and Street Grey, joining the current catalogue choice of Ducati Red.

The new Multistrada V2S colour option is complemented by wheels painted red along with new graphics of the V2S name. Power remains unchanged, coming from the Euro 5 compliant Testastretta V-twin displacing 937 cc.

Power is rated at 113 hp at 9,000 rpm with a maximum torque of 100 Nm at 6,750 rpm. A six-speed gearbox equipped with slipper clutch and chain final drive transmits power to the rear wheel.

A full suite of riding aids come with the Multistrada V2S, including cornering ABS, hill hold control, traction control and Ducati’s Brake Light System that flashes the rear brake light during hard braking. Setting the Multistrada V2S apart from the base model Multistrada V2 (not sold in Malaysia in 2023) is cruise control, up-and-down quickshifter and 5-inch TFT-LCD screen.

A 48 mm diameter electronically adjustable rebound and compression Ducati Skyhook upside-down fork holds the 19-front cast alloy wheel in place while the rear gets a monoshock with electronic preload, compression and rebound adjustment, holding a 17-inch cast alloy wheel. Wet weight of the Multistrada V2S is 222 kg with seat height set at 830 mm while 20-litres of fuel is carried in the tank.