inDrive gets APAD approval for ride-hailing in Malaysia

Anthony Lim / 20 June 2023 10:34 am

Ride-hailing service provider inDrive says it has obtained the necessary business mediation licence (LPP) needed to operate its business from the land public transport agency (APAD), the New Straits Times reports. The company said via a statement that it had resolved all matters pertaining to the LPP, which is required for ride-hailing services to operate officially in the country.

“We received the LPP from APAD on June 15, 2023 after rigorous vetting of our app to ensure that we meet all the necessary requirements as stipulated by the regulation. The accreditation from APAD is a testament to our commitment to fully comply with the law and provide safe and reliable services,” the company said.

It added that it had enhanced its existing safety features, in line with the licence compliance requirements, following its engagement with APAD.

Formerly known as inDriver, the global ride-hailing service provider made its local debut in October 2021. At the point of introduction, the company said its service was available in Penang, Alor Setar, Sungai Petani, Ipoh, Taiping, Melaka, Johor Bahru, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Kuantan and Kuala Terengganu, as well as in Kuching, Miri, Sibu, Bintulu and Kota Kinabalu.

Its operations came to a halt last September when it was shut down by the road transport department (JPJ) after investigations carried out by the department into unlicensed ride-hailing service providers found that the company had been operating without a valid business licence.