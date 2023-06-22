2023 Brixton Cromwell 1200 now in Malaysia – priced at RM55,888 for first 100 units, RM58,888 thereafter

In Brixton Motorcycles, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 June 2023 10:39 pm / 4 comments

Coming into the litre-class retro motorcycle market in Malaysia is the 2023 Brixton Cromwell 1200, priced at RM55,888 for the first 100 customers. Thereafter, the Cromwell 1200 will retail at RM58,888.

Pricing excludes road tax, insurance and registration but is inclusive of a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects. There are two colour options available for the Brixton 1200 – Backstage Black or Cargo Green – and stock is available at authorised Brixton dealers throughout Malaysia.

As Brixton’s largest motorcycle, the Cromwell 1200 bears more than a passing resemblance to the Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and comes with a liquid-cooled parallel-twin. Displacing 1,222 cc, the Cromwell 1200 produces 83 PS at 6,550 rpm with a peak torque of 108 Nm at 3,100 rpm.

Although distinctly retro in styling the Cromwell 1200 comes fitted with all the modern riding conveniences. These include a TFT-LCD screen with two display modes, two ride modes, cruise control and LED lighting.

Safety is not neglected with two-channel ABS and traction control (that can be switched off if so desired by the rider.) Suspension is also a name brand, in this case from Kayaba, with a 41 mm diameter telescopic fork with 120 mm of travel and twin shock absorbers in the rear adjustable for preload and with 87 mm of travel.

In keeping with the retro design of the Cromwell 1200, spoked wheels are fitted, with a 18-inch hoop in front and a 17-incher at the back, shod with 100/90 and 150/70 tyres, respectively. Nissin supplies the braking system with twin 310 mm diameter discs in front and a single 260 mm disc stopping the rear wheel.

With 16-litres of fuel in the tank, the Cromwell 1200 tips the scales at 235 kg, while seat height is set at 800 mm. With the above sales price, Brixton distributor MForce Bike Holdings will also be providing official accessories free of charge, among which are waterproof saddle bags with 10-litre capacity, tank pads and aluminium engine under tray.