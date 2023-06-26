In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 26 June 2023 9:22 pm / 0 comments

Curious about electric vehicles and want to know what’s on the scene at the moment? Well, you can check out everything EV-related under one roof at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023 this coming July.

Yes, the country’s largest EV event is back, and the second edition – which runs this July 22-23 at the Setia City Convention Centre – promises to be even more comprehensive than the first outing last year.

A host of brands are set to take part in the event, with the likes of Mercedes-Benz and smart (both represented by Hap Seng Star), BMW and MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium), Audi, Volvo, Hyundai, BYD, GWM, Neta and Lotus all set to showcase their all-electric offerings at EVx. Other exhibitors will include Petronas, JomCharge (via EV Connection), Kineta, evhub.my, V-Kool and Dodo Mat.

The EV showcase will allow you to get up close with the variety of all-electric vehicles on offer from various brands in the country today, and you’ll get the chance to experience them first-hand via test drives.

Additionally, you’ll be able to engage with industry experts and stakeholders – as well as current EV owners – to gain input on real-life experiences with EVs in Malaysia. You’ll have the chance to learn about the wide-ranging aspects of electric vehicle ownership – what they are like to buy, own and operate. As before, EVx promises a wealth of information about the topic, so mark those dates on your calendar, and stay tuned for more updates in the coming weeks.