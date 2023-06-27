2023 Honda Forza scooter now in Indonesia as a 250

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 June 2023 10:05 am / 2 comments

While Thailand launched the Honda Forza 350 scooter last October, Malaysia’s neighbour Indonesia now gets the the 2023 Honda Forza as a 250. News of a 250 version of the new Forza will make it that much more attractive to the local market, assuming distributor Boon Siew Honda ever decides to bring it in.

Previously, the Forza 250 was sold in Malaysia at a price of RM25,388 in 2021. From press materials, the Forza 250 is identical in shape and size to the Forza 350 with engine displacement being the only difference. For Thailand, the Forza 350 comes with a 329 cc single-cylinder engine putting out 28.8 hp at 7,500 rpm with 31.5 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm.

Conversely, the Forza 250 gets the same single-cylinder eSP+ engine, but displacing 249 cc. Power is claimed to be 22.8 hp at 7.750 rpm with a peak torque of 24 Nm at 6,250 rpm.

In terms of weight, the Forza 250 tips the scales at 186 kg, compared to the 187 kg of the Forza 350. All other specifications are the same, with Honda Indonesia even using the Forza 350 press photos from the European market.

The specifications list includes LED lighting throughout, a combined analogue and digital instrument panels well as a 15-inch wheel in front and 14-inch at the back. The Forza 250 comes with an adjustable windshield, USB charging port, keyless start and storage compartment large enough for two full-face helmets, while ABS and traction control is standard.