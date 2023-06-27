Enforce law on foreign cars buying RON95 petrol instead of unsubsidised petrol stations – gov’t urged

Groups in Johor Baru are calling for the Malaysian government to step up enforcement of existing laws for curbing the unauthorised sale of RON95 petrol, instead of introducing new policies, The Star has reported.
The introduction of new programmes with unclear mechanisms would be “troublesome” and might confuse the public, said Johor Baru Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Low Kueck Shin.
“Those in south Johor, especially Johor Baru, are aware that foreign-registered vehicles are not allowed to pump RON95 petrol, which is subsidised by the government for Malaysians. Foreign-registered vehicles including those from Singapore can only purchase petrol such as RON97,” Low said.
“We find it unnecessary to set up an unsubsidised RON95 petrol station. It is better for the government agencies to beef up enforcement to catch those who go against the law by purchasing subsidised fuel,” Low continued, adding that the law for this has been put in place for many years, and petrol station operators, kiosk attendants and even consumers are alert and vigilant on the matter.
According to Malaysia Tour Guides Council president Jimmy Leong, the government’s proposal to set up unsubsidised petrol stations will have only a minimal effect on tourism in Johor.
“Tourists drive into Johor for leisurely activities and pumping petrol is only a small part of their trip; they usually fill up their tanks before heading back to Singapore at night,” said Leong. Foreign-registered vehicles have gone viral on several occasions for refuelling with RON95, when by law foreign-registered vehicles are only allowed to use RON97 petrol.
Unsubsidised fuels have been on sale in Malaysia from February this year in the northern state of Perlis which borders Thailand, at two specialised stations in Padang Besar and Wang Kelian where RON95 is sold at RM3.22 per litre and diesel is sold at RM3.45 per litre.
At present, subsidised fuel prices see RON95 petrol sold in Malaysia at RM2.05 per litre and RM2.15 per litre for Euro 5 B10 and B20 grades of diesel, and RM2.35 per litre for Euro 5 B7.
Comments
what about vehicles from THAILAND?
Don’t worry about the Thais. Have you seen a picture or video of Thais pumping 95? Probably one in a thousand. They’re more civilized than these so-called residents of first world country.
True. This is very true. The people from Thailand has so much more respect for another country’s law. Salute
Government and law enforcers won’t do anything. Rakyats should take this matter themselves by beating the craps out of the SingaPOOreans who pumps Ron95.
Lazy buggers would just like to push all responsibility to the government.
Dear Low Kueck Shin and Jimmy Leong, which side are you in? Malaysia or Singapore. They didn’t just come in for tour. You must be talking in your dreams. They come in every hour to enjoy our subsidise and that is the reason for the every hour jam.
Dear Low Kueck Shin and Jimmy Leong, which side are you in? Malaysia or Singapore. They didn’t just come in for tour. You must be talking in your dreams.
Lame move,
Why USA, Japan, Singapore don’t adopt this silly wasting money scheme?
Waste money instead of save money.
Just confiscate their car if caught pumping Ron95
as your name implies, you are a sohai.
if you confiscate other people property for such reasons, you’ll be in deep lawsuit.
Just push the petrol station operators to pay back the subsidy. Done. They will figure this out.
Sepatutnya kerajaan mengenakan cas bahan api semasa kenderaan masuk ke malaysia bukan di stesyen minyak,cari kadar yg sesuai dan biar imegresen yg kutip cas minyak tu.
Lari lampu merah by Panda cannot enforced.
What the “group” afraid is no more SG customer come and pump at their stations and these station owners will lose their cash cow, so it is more of a self-interest debate here.
station a SINGAPORE cop at all petrol stations within 100km radius of Causeway on rotating shifts as a deterrant. Local cops depa x takut
what kind of stupidity is this? just employ few guys working in shifts and make sure that foreigners dont fill up subsidised fuels. Supply them with guns and tasers if necessary
Enforcement means govt agency personnel need to do work. Good luck la. Speeding fines also cannot block SG cars exit from Malaysia until fine paid. This one lagi la siapa mau kejar.
Petrol station operators also should be fined. It’s not like they can’t restrict all the pumps so that credit card transactions only work for RON 97 or if they come to pay at the counter and the vehicle is observed to be SG registered, then only RON 97 la. All stations full of CCTV as if they cannot see. If you got a MY registered car then no problem approve the pump to allow RON 95 purchase. None of this is rocket science but as usual all lazy la.
Fine also has to hurt Singaporeans la eg minimum RM 1000 or more. Petrol station RM 10000 or more. Sure got behaviour change.