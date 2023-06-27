Enforce law on foreign cars buying RON95 petrol instead of unsubsidised petrol stations – gov’t urged

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 27 June 2023 12:38 pm / 17 comments

Groups in Johor Baru are calling for the Malaysian government to step up enforcement of existing laws for curbing the unauthorised sale of RON95 petrol, instead of introducing new policies, The Star has reported.

The introduction of new programmes with unclear mechanisms would be “troublesome” and might confuse the public, said Johor Baru Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Low Kueck Shin.

“Those in south Johor, especially Johor Baru, are aware that foreign-registered vehicles are not allowed to pump RON95 petrol, which is subsidised by the government for Malaysians. Foreign-registered vehicles including those from Singapore can only purchase petrol such as RON97,” Low said.

“We find it unnecessary to set up an unsubsidised RON95 petrol station. It is better for the government agencies to beef up enforcement to catch those who go against the law by purchasing subsidised fuel,” Low continued, adding that the law for this has been put in place for many years, and petrol station operators, kiosk attendants and even consumers are alert and vigilant on the matter.

According to Malaysia Tour Guides Council president Jimmy Leong, the government’s proposal to set up unsubsidised petrol stations will have only a minimal effect on tourism in Johor.

“Tourists drive into Johor for leisurely activities and pumping petrol is only a small part of their trip; they usually fill up their tanks before heading back to Singapore at night,” said Leong. Foreign-registered vehicles have gone viral on several occasions for refuelling with RON95, when by law foreign-registered vehicles are only allowed to use RON97 petrol.

Unsubsidised fuels have been on sale in Malaysia from February this year in the northern state of Perlis which borders Thailand, at two specialised stations in Padang Besar and Wang Kelian where RON95 is sold at RM3.22 per litre and diesel is sold at RM3.45 per litre.

At present, subsidised fuel prices see RON95 petrol sold in Malaysia at RM2.05 per litre and RM2.15 per litre for Euro 5 B10 and B20 grades of diesel, and RM2.35 per litre for Euro 5 B7.