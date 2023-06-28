2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV spotted in Malaysia – is the all-new fourth-gen 7-seater SUV coming soon?

In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi, Spyshots / By Danny Tan / 28 June 2023 10:46 am / 7 comments

Looks striking, doesn’t it? This is the latest Mitsubishi Outlander, and it has been spotted in Malaysia with a KL plate. Specifically in SS2 Petaling Jaya, by a chap who wants to be known as Jerry Mun, perhaps a cheeky play on the famous Mungo Jerry restaurant on that row of shops. Coming soon?

UPDATE: Reader Mike Chong sent in pics of a new wallbox charger by Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia in Ara Damansara, which ties in nicely with this Outlander PHEV being an internal evaluation unit. Pics below.

Here’s a recap. The fourth-generation Outlander first surfaced in February 2021 as a production version of the Engelberg Tourer concept from March 2019. Based on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s Common Modular Platform (CMF-C/D), the Outlander shares some mechanicals and parts with the fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail, which is the one after the long-standing T32. If you need a recap on the previous Outlander, which was CKD locally assembled in Malaysia, here it is.

The latest Outlander launched with an ICE-only powertrain range, but an Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid debut in October 2021, building on the big success that was the previous-gen PHEV.

The concept is the same as before, with electric motors on both axles providing propulsion in a majority of driving scenarios, while an internal combustion engine acts as a generator for the battery, but can also provide direct drive at higher speeds via a lock-up clutch.

The latest PHEV features more powerful electric motors – the front unit us now rated at 116 PS (85 kW) and 255 Nm, up from 82 PS (60 kW) and 137 Nm. The rear motor now provides 136 PS (100 kW), more than the old one’s 95 PS (70 kW). Torque remains at 195 Nm. The twin-motor setup is part of the S-AWC (Super-All Wheel Control) system, which now benefits from a new brake-based brake AYC (Active Yaw Control) function for the rear wheels.

The lithium-ion battery on the vehicle floor has a capacity of 20 kWh, up from 13.8 kWh, which raises the SUV’s pure electric driving range to from 55 km to 87 km WLTP. That’s good enough for light daily use without waking up the ICE.

Speaking of the ICE, it’s the familiar 4B12 2.4-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder MIVEC unit, now tuned to 133 PS/195 Nm. The 4B12 acts as a generator for the battery most of the time, although it can also directly drive the wheels via a single gear ratio at higher speeds, when it’s less efficient to run solely on the electric motors.

The white unit spotted in PJ is the PHEV, marked out by those unmissable “Plug-in Hybrid EV” badges on the front doors and a more subtle “PHEV” one on the tailgate. So, what’s it doing here? And is it coming soon to Malaysia?

Well, there’s a chance that this is a private import or a unit brought in by a grey importer. But our guess is that this RHD car was brought in by Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia, because it’s not their first time doing so – the plug-in hybrid version of the previous-generation Outlander was also brought in for feasibility studies, but never made it to market.

Perhaps it could be different this time around? Probably, but since the car is not camouflaged, it’s could be here for market studies while doubling up as a nice ride for top management. Cars that are meant to be launched soon are usually covered up and won’t be caught naked in a busy area like SS2.

Design wise, it’s pretty bold and a breath of fresh air, don’t you agree? If it looks a fair bit bulkier than before, it’s down to design and proportions – at 4,710 mm long and 1,862 mm wide, this SUV is 15 mm longer and 52 mm wider, and its 2,706 mm wheelbase is 36 mm longer. What do you think of the latest-generation Mitsubishi Outlander?

