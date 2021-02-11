In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Matthew H Tong / 11 February 2021 11:01 am / 4 comments

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has officially become Europe’s best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV. According to Jato Dynamics, approximately 26,673 units of the SUV were sold across the continent in 2020. This also makes the Outlander the second best-selling PHEV across all segments.

With the new Outlander set to be unveiled soon, this is incredible news for the ageing SUV. The facelifted model you see above was introduced nearly three years ago, featuring styling updates and a larger 2.4 litre Atkinson cycle engine that outputs 135 PS at 4,500 rpm.

A 13.8 kWh lithium-ion battery sends drive to two independent electric motors, one located on each drive axle. The PHEV powertrain offers three drive modes – EV Priority, Series Hybrid and Parallel Hybrid mode. In full electric mode, it can go up to 135 km/h, and would do the century sprint in 10.5 seconds.

For safety, it has adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and unintended acceleration mitigation system. There’s also front and rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert, seven airbags, and a five-star NCAP crash safety rating.