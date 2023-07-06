2023 Kia Picanto facelift debuts with bolder exterior styling – 1.0L,1.2L engines; 5MT, 5AMT, 4AT; new kit

In Cars, International News, Kia / By Gerard Lye / 6 July 2023 11:31 am / 2 comments

The third-generation Kia Picanto (also known as the Morning in South Korea) has received its second facelift which brings a bold new look that follows the carmaker’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy.

The refreshed Picanto is easily identified by its face, which appears to draw inspiration from the EV9 electric SUV. New Y-shaped headlamps are an immediate giveaway that gives the A-segment hatchback a more imposing and angular appearance.

Elsewhere, the small tiger nose grille has been revised and now sports a thicker chrome bar, while the front bumper has a more expressive lower intake featuring body-coloured accents and gloss black trim.

At the rear, the reshaped taillights extend into the tailgate via light bars just under the window, and there’s also a new bumper that incorporates the reflectors into the faux vents. You’ll also spot the prominent diffuser-like element and no exposed exhaust outlet.

This aggressive exterior applies to GT-Line models, but if you want something a little more subtle, a baseline version is available as well. As pictured on Kia’s South Korean website, the baseline Picanto has a simpler front bumper design where the lower intake is without gigantic faux vents, while the rear bumper doesn’t have the diffuser. Though not mentioned, the previous SUV-inspired X-Line variant that was offered in Europe appears to have been dropped entirely.

Changes on the inside are less substantial, with the dashboard design remaining familiar as before. There is however a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system being one of the notable upgrades. The system supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while also having connected features and the ability to be improved via over-the-air software updates.

Another revision is the addition of a standard 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster. Automatic air-conditioning, heated front seats, a ventilated driver’s seat and a wide range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are also offered. On the last item, available systems include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (AEB) with junction support, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lead vehicle departure warning, lane follow assist, rear cross traffic alert, driver attention warning and speed limit assist.

Customisation options include wheel sets that range from 14 to 16 inches in size, nine exterior paint finishes (including four that are new: Signal Red, Smoke Blue, Sporty Blue and Adventurous Green) a choice of fabric or synthetic leather upholstery (depending on variant) as well as various interior trimmings.

In terms of powertrains, the Picanto will no longer be offered with a 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder T-GDI engine making 100 PS (99 hp or 74 kW). Instead, there’s just two naturally-aspirated units to choose from, including a 1.0 litre three-cylinder MPI and a 1.2 litre four-cylinder MPI.

Kia didn’t mention output figures, but the smaller-capacity engine made 67 PS (66 hp or 49 kW) previously, while the 1.2 litre is good for 84 PS (83 hp or 62 kW). Drive is sent to the front wheels through either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual gearbox. In South Korea, the Picanto only comes with a 1.0 litre engine and a different four-speed automatic transmission.

