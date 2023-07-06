2023 Mitsubishi Triton prices updated in Malaysia – all variants up, revisions range from RM2.5k to RM8.3k

In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 6 July 2023 3:04 pm / 3 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has recently updated the pricing of the Mitsubishi Triton pick-up truck, with all variants seeing a price hike of between RM2,500 to RM8,300 compared to the revision made last year.

Starting with the Triton Quest, the workhorse now retails for RM83,890 on-the-road without insurance, which is RM2,500 more than before. Moving on to the other double cab variants, the Triton MT now sells for RM109,000 (+RM5,800), while the Triton AT goes for RM112,890 (+RM4,900).

Further up the range, the Triton MT Premium is now RM5,000 more than before at RM121,200. The Triton AT Premium sees a larger price increase of RM8,000 to reach RM134,900, while the range-topping Triton Athlete is RM8,300 more at RM154,900.

With this update, the Mitsubishi Triton range in Malaysia is currently priced at (all on-the-road, without insurance):

Triton Athlete – RM154,900

Triton AT Premium – RM134,900

Triton MT Premium – RM121,200

Triton AT – RM112,890

Triton MT – RM109,000

Triton Quest – RM83,890

The Triton joins the Toyota Hilux in receiving a price adjustment in 2023, with the latter also seeing an increase in pricing for all its available variants.