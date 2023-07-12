In Local News / By Danny Tan / 12 July 2023 3:08 pm / 7 comments

Klang Valley folks, beware. KL cops have issued 26,000 saman in the first nine days of Op Hormat Undang-Undang Jalan Raya, which started on July 1.

According to KL police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, of the 26,000 summonses issued as of July 9, 18,931 of those were for traffic obstruction. That term encompasses illegal parking, which is rampant in the Klang Valley.

Shuhaily added that summonses aside, 86 individuals have been detained for various criminal and traffic offences and 99 vehicles were confiscated in the period. Foreigners using the roads without licenses is also a major concern for the force, Bernama reported.

“My concern is about foreigners who are riding motorcycles without a licence. Although they possess relevant documents, they do not have (driving) licence,” the city’s top cop said, adding that many of them rent vehicles from local citizens or receive them from their employers.

Op Hormat Undang-Undang Jalan Raya is conducted by KL police in collaboration with other enforcement agencies such as JPJ, DBKL and the Department of Environment (DOE). PDRM’s KL Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department will also be involved to act on drug-related cases throughout the mega ops, which involves around 1,000 officers.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.