Klang Valley folks, beware. KL cops have issued 26,000 saman in the first nine days of Op Hormat Undang-Undang Jalan Raya, which started on July 1.
According to KL police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, of the 26,000 summonses issued as of July 9, 18,931 of those were for traffic obstruction. That term encompasses illegal parking, which is rampant in the Klang Valley.
Shuhaily added that summonses aside, 86 individuals have been detained for various criminal and traffic offences and 99 vehicles were confiscated in the period. Foreigners using the roads without licenses is also a major concern for the force, Bernama reported.
“My concern is about foreigners who are riding motorcycles without a licence. Although they possess relevant documents, they do not have (driving) licence,” the city’s top cop said, adding that many of them rent vehicles from local citizens or receive them from their employers.
Op Hormat Undang-Undang Jalan Raya is conducted by KL police in collaboration with other enforcement agencies such as JPJ, DBKL and the Department of Environment (DOE). PDRM’s KL Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department will also be involved to act on drug-related cases throughout the mega ops, which involves around 1,000 officers.
Comments
Please come and focus on Mont Kiara. Many migrant workers driving cars and bikes like laws don’t exist terrorising the expat and local community here. I don’t get how they can be so audacious!
Makes no diff when Anwar later gives 70% discount. If he loses this election, gerenti he will give 80-90% discount.
Please focus on the rempit pests.
My XV got hit behind by a car with no road tax and insurance. I have to pay RM2k for the rear end damages from my own pocket. Ask polis how, they only issue the fella 2x saman. And then the fella is a bangla, indon or india from india who will continue driving around cari mangsa. Maybe i should get an old tank like Isuzu DMAX 3.0 and drive around without insurance and road tax
hormat undang-undang jalan raya is something that most malaysians cannot do even though malaysia boleh but that one tak boleh.
you can issue 1 JUTA saman it’s no use because Malaysian drivers/riders just don’t give a s*** when it comes to traffic laws… TARIK LESEN more effective but polis and politicians don’t have the balls to do it
WTA: If I don’t stick road tax but have it in the MyJPJ app still ok or not? I know our transport minister said can, but will local polis cari pasal or not?