2024 Lexus GX to be launched in Australia for the first time – will Malaysia get the rugged three-row SUV too?

In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Gerard Lye / 13 July 2023 11:09 am / 1 comment

Lexus Australia has announced the all-new Lexus GX will go on sale in the country in the first half of 2024. The third-generation GX made its global debut last month and is available with a choice of two engines: a 3.5 litre twin-turbo V6 and a 2.4 litre turbocharged hybrid inline-four cylinder.

Now built on the GA-F version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) like the LX, the new-generation GX measures 4,950 mm long, 1,980 mm wide and 1,865 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm.

The upcoming launch of the three-row SUV will mark the debut of the GX nameplate in Australia, with the two previous generations having been sold in North America and selected far eastern markets only that are left-hand drive. Malaysia is another country that never officially got the GX, but with the latest GX also available in right-hand drive for Australia (Japan will reportedly get it for the first time too), perhaps the big SUV will come here too.

More details on pricing and specifications will be revealed later, but Lexus Australia says the GX will initially be available with the turbo V6 (415 PS/650 Nm) paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission as well as full-time all-wheel drive with a centre-locking differential and low-range transfer case.

Australian customers will also be offered the Overtrail model grade, which only comes in five-seat guise and further enhances the GX’s off-road credentials with a range of features. In addition to grade-specific trim and equipment, the Overtrail also comes with Lexus’ Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS). The system can lock or release the front and rear anti-roll bars independently giving the vehicle added wheel articulation during off-roading.

This grade also comes with the Multi-Terrain Select system offering six off-road drive modes (Auto, Dirt, Sand, Mud, Deep Snow and Rock), allowing drivers to maximise traction and performance on a wide range of surfaces. A full suite of Lexus Safety System+ active safety technologies will be offered on the GX, along with Lexus Connected Services.

GALLERY: 2024 Lexus GX

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.