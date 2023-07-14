Anwar’s meeting with Elon Musk scheduled for today

In Local News, Tesla Motors / By Anthony Lim / 14 July 2023 10:19 am / 5 comments

Last week, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim indicated that he would be meeting Tesla CEO Elon Musk to discuss the possibility of the latter increasing his investments in Malaysia.

The discussion is scheduled to take place later today (Friday, July 14) and will be carried out online, according to Anwar. The PM said this when asked by reporters after a dialogue session with enforcement agencies yesterday, as reported by various news publications.

Earlier this week, investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said that the potential collaboration between Malaysia and Tesla will seek to look at elements beyond the EV sector.

“There is more than just the EV sector that we are talking about in this potential collaboration. What we want is to attract more potential or investment commitment in the automotive sector and other sectors that we can market within Malaysia,” he said.

Back in March this year, Tengku Zafrul had announced that the EV maker was the first approved applicant in the BEV Global Leaders initiative, which would allow it to sell cars in Malaysia without the usual AP rules.

Tesla is set to make its official debut in Malaysia next week, on July 20. Ahead of the brand’s arrival into the market, the Tesla configurator for Malaysia has been activated, revealing the pricing for the Tesla Model Y.

