Yamaha shows XSR900 DB40 Prototype at Goodwood

In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 July 2023 9:15 am / 0 comments

Shown at the 2023 Goodwooed Festival of Speed is the Yamaha XSR900 DB40 Prototype. As part of its Sport Heritage range, the XSR900 DB40 Prototype draws on Yamaha’s racing history.

The ‘DB40’ moniker is in reference to 40 years of Yamaha’s famous ‘Deltabox’ frame that first made its debut in the YZR500 OW61 Grand Prix racer in 1982 and responsible for much of the Japanese bike maker’s racing success over the decades. Thus, for the XSR900 DB40, the latest iteration of the Deltabox is used to house Yamaha’s Crossplane triple, the same unit used in the MT-09 and Tracer 9.

With 890 cc, the inline three-cylinder produces 119 PS at 10,000 rpm with 93 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Astute readers will know the XSR900 is not sold in Malaysia by distributors Hong Leong Yamaha Motor, although the MT-09 (RM54,998), Tracer 9 and Tracer 9 GT (RM69,998) are.

The DB40 Prototype stems from a custom racer unveiled last month by caferacersofinstagram at the Yard Built for Good project at the Bike Shed Motorcycle Club Show in London, England. The debut of the DB40 Prototype preceded the unveiling of a range of Yamaha genuine Accessories that allows the rider to install a cafe racer style mini fairing and race-styled single seat cover.

This transforms the standard XSR900 naked sports into a look-a-like of the DB40 Prootype, albeit without the performance bits like the Ohlins monoshock, Akrapovic racing exhaust or the satin metal finished Deltabox frame. What do you think? Has Hong Leong Yamaha Motors Malaysia missed a trick by not bringing in the XSR900 for the local market?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.