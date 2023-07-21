2024 MINI Cooper Electric EV interior shown – inspired by the classic Mini; more details coming on July 27

In Cars, International News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / 21 July 2023 11:36 am / 0 comments

MINI has released the first interior photos of the all-new Cooper Electric, with more details set to be revealed on July 27. Taking inspiration from Alec Issigonis’ original Mini, the design is a blend of retro and modern, with the centrepiece being a large circular touchscreen display on the dashboard.

This isn’t too different from what you’ll find in the current model, but it’s much larger here – 240 mm or 9.4 inches in diameter – and the bezel is impossibly thin. The touchscreen also appears to be the primary gateway to nearly all vehicle functions, which includes the climate controls.

To mimic the classic Mini, the speedometer is displayed within the centre circle (along with remaining EV range), hence the lack of a conventional instrument cluster ahead of the driver. It can get a little straining to peek at the touchscreen every now and then to see how fast you’re going, so there’s a head-up display for critical information as well.

Previous generations of the MINI Cooper had a panel of toggle switches beneath the physcial air-conditioning controls. With the latter omitted in the new model, the panel has been relocated higher and redesigned with simplicity in mind.

As for the rest of the cabin, there appears to be textile upholstery for the dashboard with embedded LED lighting and slim air vents. The low-set centre console also houses a pair of cupholders, two USB-C ports and generous storage space, according to Autocar.

MINI has already shown the new Cooper’s exterior, which has a simpler design than its predecessor but still with a general shape that is instantly recognisable. Key design cues at the front include a mostly blanked off octagonal grille and round headlamps that are smoothly integrated into the body.

A big change is seen at the rear, where triangular taillights with a light signature reminiscent of the Union Jack are fitted, replacing the previous rectangular units. The new design philosophy is dubbed ‘Charismatic Simplicity’, which MINI says aims to reduce unnecessary details and only focuses on the essentials.

Technical details that have been provided so far reveal the new MINI Cooper Electric will come in E and SE guises. The former features an electric motor with 180 hp and is powered by a 40.7-kWh battery pack, while the SE packs 215 and has a larger-capacity 54.2-kWh battery.

