Three found dead in MPV at NSE lay-by suspected to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning – police

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 21 July 2023 9:45 am / 0 comments

Three Myanmar citizens who were found dead in a Perodua Alza recently are believed to have died from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. According to a report by Malay Mail, the victims were on their way back to Taman Air Biru in Pasir Gudang from Genting Highlands when they stopped at the Yong Peng (southbound) lay-by at KM105 of the North-South Expressway (NSE).

Based on a likely chronology of events, acting Batu Pahat police chief Superintendent Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the victims were believed to have stopped to rest and sleep in the car, which was borrowed from a friend in Johor Bahru, at the scene. He added that the victims had possibly died due to CO poisoning from exhaust fumes that seeped into vehicle’s interior.

Preliminary investigations revealed witnesses noticed by 9pm that none of the three occupants were awake and their car had been parked at the scene for an extended period since yesterday. “Checks also showed that the Perodua Alza’s engine and air conditioner were on, while the car’s windows were screened up and doors locked,” said Shahrulanuar.

“After the occupants did not respond to knocks on the windows and shouts from outside, concerned members of the public decided to break the window on the driver’s side to open the door and provide assistance. Following that, it was found that all the occupants were unconscious and were later confirmed dead by paramedics who arrived at 10.10pm,” he added. The police have classified the case as a Sudden Death Report (SDR).

CO poisoning is dangerous and can happen not just with older vehicles, where an exhaust leak is more likely to happen, but with newer cars as well. Because CO generally has no odour or taste, occupants don’t usually realise what’s happening, more so when napping in the vehicle.

Another case of CO poisoning was reported in April when a Proton Exora crashed into a westbound Bentong toll booth barrier. The occupants were a family of four, including two children, who were found unconscious due to a lack of oxygen.

If you’re going to take a rest at a R&R area, please don’t nap with the engine and AC running. If you’re in the car with the engine idling or moving slowly in heavy traffic conditions, and start encountering nausea, dizziness or a headache, among other things, wind down all the windows and, when it’s safe to do so, get out of the vehicle.

