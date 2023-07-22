EVx 2023: BYD Dolphin makes first official preview in Malaysia – EV hatchback to be launched on July 27

In BYD, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 22 July 2023 10:09 am / 0 comments

It’s day one of the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023, which is currently ongoing at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from July 22-23. If you’re interested in the world of EVs and want to explore a range of models that are available or will soon be launched in Malaysia, EVx 2023 is the place to be this weekend.

BYD is one of several car brands present at the event, and the Chinese EV maker is previewing the new Dolphin electric hatchback. Set to be launched on July 27, the Dolphin will join the Atto 3 in BYD’s local line-up.

Measuring 4,150 mm long, 1,770 mm wide, 1,570 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm, the Dolphin is about the size of a Toyota Yaris, although the EV is wider, taller and has a more substantial wheelbase. For context, the Yaris is 4,140 mm long, 1,730 mm wide, 1,475 mm tall and its wheelbase spans 2,550 mm.

Official specifications aren’t out yet, but we can refer to what’s offered in Thailand where the Dolphin has already been launched. Over there, the EV comes in two variants, namely the Standard Range and Extended Range.

The Standard Range comes with a Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with an energy capacity of 44.92 kWh that offers up to 410 km of range following the NEDC standard. This powers a front-mounted electric motor rated at 94 PS and 180 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 12.3 seconds.

Meanwhile, the Extended Range has a more powerful electric motor with 204 PS and 310 Nm which is juiced by a 60.48-kWh battery providing up to 490 km on a full charge. Both variants support vehicle-to-load (V2L) and AC charging at a maximum of 7 kW, but there’s a difference when it comes to peak DC charging rate: the Standard Range will do 60 kW while the Extended Range can handle 80 kW.

Rumour has it the Dolphin will have starting price of under RM100,000, which would put it in the running to become Malaysia’s most affordable EV. In Thailand, the Standard Range retails for 699,999 baht (RM92,776), while the higher-spec Extended Range goes for 859,999 baht (RM113,982).

Admission to EVx 2023 is free, so head on over to SCCC to see the Dolphin in-person.

