EVx 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 6 Max AWD – dual-motor variant, 77.4 kWh battery with 519 km range at SCCC

In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Mick Chan / 22 July 2023 10:53 am / 0 comments

Fresh from its Malaysian market launch is the Hyundai Ioniq 6, here at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx 2023) taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre this weekend on July 22 and 23. Arriving in our market in two variants, the Ioniq 6 range in Malaysia is priced from RM289,888 for the Max RWD, and from RM319,888 for the Max AWD.

It is the latter that is on display at the Hyundai booth at EVx 2023, bringing a dual-motor electric powertrain with all-wheel-drive, packing a combined 325 PS and 605 Nm of torque. Also on sale in Malaysia is the Ioniq 6 Max RWD, a single-motor rear-wheel-drive version that outputs 228 PS and 350 Nm of torque.

For acceleration, the Max RWD does the 0-100 km/h benchmark in 7.4 seconds while the more powerful Max AWD does the deed in 5.1 seconds, and both attain a top speed of 185 km/h. Both variants feature a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack, offering battery range of 614 km in the Max RWD and 519 km in the Max AWD; both figures are based on the WLTP testing cycle.

Technology of note in the Ioniq 6 is its 800-volt electrical architecture as part of its E-GMP platform, which enables some potent charging figures; this can accommodate charging up to 350 kW DC that yields a 10-80% charge in just 18 minutes, while at 50 kW DC, the same 10-80% recharging measure is achieved in 73 minutes. With AC charging at a maximum 11 kW, 0-100% state of charge is attained in 7.1 hours.

On the outside, the Ioniq 6 measures 4,855 mm long, 1,880 mm wide and 1,495 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm, and this Max AWD variant is specified with 20-inch Performance wheels in 245/40R20 tyres.

Distinguishing the Max AWD from the RWD is the sunroof on the former, with most other equipment specifications similar across both. Compared to overseas models, Malaysian market units do without the Digital Side Mirrors and the Bluelink app support.

Rear luggage capacity is 401 litres. Of the two variants available, the Max AWD shown here gets a smaller 14.5 litre front compartment, whereas the Max RWD get a larger space in front, at 45 litres.

Key features inside the Ioniq 6 include wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with Bluetooth, with an eight-speaker Bose sound system and 64-colour ambient lighting sets the scene. Also included is the vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, which enables external electrical devices to be powered at up to 3.68 kW.

Admission to EVx 2023 is free of charge, so head over to the Setia City Convention Centre to see the Hyundai Ioniq 6 in the metal. At the expo, you’ll get to score goodies through activities that will be held on-location; these include fun games and pop quizzes. See you there!

