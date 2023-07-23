EVx 2023: Lotus Eletre EV SUV at SCCC this weekend

In Cars, Local News, Lotus / By Mick Chan / 23 July 2023 11:59 am / 0 comments

After decades as a relatively specialist producer of lightweight sports cars, Lotus has emerged with its first SUV that is also its first fully electric vehicle, the Eletre that was launched in Malaysia in April this year.

Arriving in Malaysia in three variants, the Eletre, Eletre S and Eletre R, all three feature a dual-motor AWD powertrain and the R is the range-topper that boasts of 905 hp and 985 Nm of torque, enabling it to do 0-100 km/h in 2.95 seconds, 80-120 km/h in 1.9 seconds and a top speed of 265 km/h.

The Eletre is part of an exclusive club of EVs featuring an 800-volt electrical architecture that supports fast charging at up to 350 kW DC, which brings a 10-80% charge in just minutes; the Eletre also takes AC charging up to 22 kW. All three variants use a 112 kWh battery, yielding a range of 600 km (WLTP) for the Eletre and Eletre S, and 490 km for the Eletre R.

Coming laden with technology, the Eletre range offers five drive modes, with the top Eletre R getting an additional Track mode for further adjustment of its active rear-wheel steering, adaptive dampers and active anti-roll control for greater chassis performance, and also fully opens the active front grille along with enabling launch control for access to the variant’s full performance.

Safety-wise, the Eletre gets an ADAS suite that can be updated over-the-air for future iterations, while also featuring the world’s first deployable Lidar system to support higher levels of autonomous driving in the future.

In addition to Lotus and all other automotive manufacturer brands present at EVx 2023, there are also charging solutions providers in attendance.

