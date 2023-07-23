EVx 2023: Satisfy your curiosity about the popular BYD Atto 3 – smaller, affordable Dolphin is here too

In BYD, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 23 July 2023 12:16 pm / 0 comments

If you live in the Klang Valley, there’s high chance that you’ve been seeing plenty of BYD Atto 3s on the road. What’s this EV about, why is it getting popular, and is it any good? Well, come find out for yourself at the paultan.org EVx 2023 at the Setia City Convention Centre. Today is the last day of the show.

Launched in December 2022, we get two variants of the Atto 3, the Standard Range with a 49.92 kWh battery offering 410 km of range (NEDC, 345 km WLTP), and the Extended Range with a 60.48 kWh battery, rated for 480 km (NEDC, 420 km WLTP). The SR is priced at RM149,800 while the ER will set you back RM167,800, on-the-road excluding insurance.

The batteries are connected to a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS/310 Nm. 0-100 km/h acceleration is 7.3 seconds for both. This means that only range and kit separates SR and ER, and the latter is more popular with buyers.

The Atto 3 is built on 400V architecture and supports AC charging (Type 2) up to 7 kW as well as DC fast charging (CCS2), the latter at a max rate of either 70 kW (SR) or 80 kW (ER). At the higher input rate, 0-80% state of charge can be reached in 45 minutes. The car has a V2L function to power other devices.

Speaking of batteries, the Atto 3’s Blade Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, made in-house by BYD, is a differentiating factor compared to other EVs on the market. Check out our video review of the Atto 3 on why the LFP battery is an USP.

By the way, if you’re wondering about the Atto 3’s size, it’s larger than a Proton X50. The BYD’s interior is very unique in design and there are a couple of fascination points unseen in our market. The seats are also super comfy. Test drives are available, so go for a spin around the block to satisfy your curiosity.

The mysterious car wrapped in blue at BYD’s EVx booth is the upcoming Dolphin EV, making its official preview ahead of a launch this coming week. The Dolphin is a five-door hatchback that’s around the length of a Toyota Yaris, but is wider and has a much longer wheelbase of 2,700 mm (+150 mm). Smaller than the Atto 3, it will be more affordable too.

We don’t have the specs yet, but can look to Thailand for a good idea of what will be offered. There, BYD sells Standard Range and Extended Range variants, both with the in-house LFP battery. The SR has a 44.92 kWh unit that offers up to 410 km of range (NEDC). It powers a front-mounted electric motor rated at 94 PS/180 Nm, good 0-100 km/h in 12.3 seconds.

The ER gets a more powerful 204 PS/310 Nm motor juiced by a 60.48 kWh battery for up to 490 km. Both variants support vehicle-to-load (V2L) and AC charging at a maximum of 7 kW, but there’s a difference when it comes to peak DC charging rate – SR 60 kW and ER 80 kW. The first EV in Malaysia priced around RM100k? Check out the Dolphin at EVx!

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.