2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class, EQV, Vito, eVito facelifts debut – stylish exterior, redesigned interior, new kit

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 28 July 2023 10:17 am / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz has updated its entire midsize van range, which includes passenger and commercial versions that can be had with internal combustion engine (ICE) or fully electric powertrains. On the passenger side, there’s the facelifted EQV, V-Class and V-Class Marco Polo camper, while companies get the new Vito and eVito light commercial vehicles (LCVs).

All of them are based on the third-generation W447 model that last got an update in 2019, and the German carmaker says this latest refresh serves as an intermediate step before it brings out its upcoming modular and scalable VAN.EA (Van Electric Architecture) platform from 2026 onwards.

As part of the facelift, the vans gain a redesigned front bumper with a significantly larger grille and reshaped intakes. The grille design differs depending on the model and chosen trim level, with the EQV being offered with the Avantgarde Line, while the V-Class is available in four variants: entry-level, Style, Avantgarde and Exclusive – AMG Line and the Night Package are optional add-ons.

The V-Class Marco Polo is geared for the outdoors with a living space as well as improved functionality and comfort befitting a camper van. For tradespeople, the Vito and eVito, which come in Tourer, panel van and Mixto versions, have three equipment lines: Base, Pro and Select.

Mercedes-Benz also points out that the radiator grille of the EQV, V-Class and V-Class Marco Polo can be illuminated by an LED light band depending on the equipment chosen. The V-Class Exclusive also gets an upright Mercedes star on the bonnet for the first time, like with its passenger cars. Adaptive Multibeam LED headlamps are also available as standard or as an option, while the rear taillights have a smoked look to them to further accentuate their light signature.

Also at the rear is a new chrome trim trip with Mercedes-Benz lettering on passenger versions, and customers can choose from different wheel designs sized from 17 to 19 inches, along with five new paint colours.

Keeping to the mission of making its midsize vans even more attractive to customers on either side of the pond, there’s a new interior design that sees new dashboards being applied. As such, the air vents and switchgear have a more modern look to them, bringing the cabin up to levels on par with current Mercedes-Benz passenger cars.

For the first time, the EQV, V-Class and V-Class Marco Polo now come with two 12.3-inch screens – one as the digital instrument cluster and the other being a touchscreen for the infotainment system. The Vito and eVito LCVs also look less blue collar than before by adopting a 10.25-inch central touchscreen and a 5.5-inch colour display in the instrument binnacle.

These displays are powered by the latest Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), with the system being a first for commercial versions. Functions like a digital voice assistant, connected services, software updates and heightened navigation (with charging-based route planning) are all present.

A variety of new features have also been added, some of which are optional. These include a wireless charger, keyless start, a heated steering wheel, a 64-colour ambient lighting system, a sliding door on the left-hand side of the vehicle (now standard), a powered tailgate and electronic parking brake.

Driving assistance systems that come standard are also more comprehensive, with the EQV, V-Class and V-Class Marco Polo being equipped with Attention Assist, Headlamp Assist including rain sensor, Active Distance Assist Distronic, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function, Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Intelligent Speed Assist and Park Package.

The Vito and eVito gets nearly the same systems, but without Active Distance Assist Distronic and Park Package is replaced with a normal reverse camera. Further systems can be added as a cost option, but their availability is dependent on the starting vehicle and equipment line chosen.

Mercedes-Benz didn’t mention any changes to powertrains in its release, so we should expect the same options as before. The EQV and eVito get a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 362 Nm of torque, with the former available with a 60-kWh battery in the EQV250 or 90-kWh battery in the EQV300. Meanwhile, the ICE line-up is a mixture of 1.6 litre, 1.7 litre, 2.0 litre and 2.2 litre turbodiesels.

