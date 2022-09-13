Looking for an EV that can ferry up to seven people? Well, this Mercedes-Benz EQV is available for purchase through local importer Weststar Motors. Offered in Sport Premium guise with the EQV300 powertrain, the asking price is RM485,000.
Based on the W447 V-Class facelift and first revealed in August 2019, the fully electric passenger van features a 100-kWh lithium-ion battery (90 kWh usable), with the listing quoting a range of around 340 km on a single charge.
The EQV comes with an on-board AC charger (Type 2 connection) capable of handling 11 kW, with a full charge achieved in under 10 hours. There’s also support for DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) at up to 110 kW, which will get the battery from a 10-80% state of charge in around 45 minutes. With 15 minutes of being plugged into a DC charger capable of that output, you’ll get about 100 km of range in just 15 minutes.
Said battery feeds power to a front-mounted electric motor that is rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 362 Nm of torque, allowing for a top speed of 160 km/h. With its position in the vehicle’s underfloor, the battery does not compromise interior space.
On that mention, this EQV300 has a 2-2-3 seat layout, with the second row being two captain chairs, which are accompanied by a sliding centre console with deployable tray tables. Getting in and out is done via the powered sliding doors on either side of the vehicle, and the third-row bench can be slid forwards and back.
Visually, the EQV is differentiated from a regular V-Class by its black panel radiator grille, model-specific badging and high-tech silver exterior. Pictured here is a Brilliant Silver paint finish that is joined by 17-inch five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels.
In terms of kit, you get black Lugano leather upholstery, wood trim with a pinstripe effect, illuminated door sills, anodised roof rails, powered front seats, dual-zone Thermotronic climate control (with pre-entry feature) Tempmatic rear air-conditioning (with ceiling vents), LED Intelligent Light System headlamps, an ambient lighting system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system and a multi-info instrument cluster display.
As for safety and driver assistance systems, the list includes Active Distance Assist Distronic (adaptive cruise control), Parking Package with a 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Attention Assist and Highbeam Assist Plus.
Comments
You use the word van? You even afford to buy this van, loser! Why not you call alphard, carnival van too?
Even the Mercedes website written it as Van, don’t be stupid here. Calling people can’t afford to buy this van ? You can’t even afford your dinner bruh.
Half million