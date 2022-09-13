In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 13 September 2022 11:57 am / 3 comments

Looking for an EV that can ferry up to seven people? Well, this Mercedes-Benz EQV is available for purchase through local importer Weststar Motors. Offered in Sport Premium guise with the EQV300 powertrain, the asking price is RM485,000.

Based on the W447 V-Class facelift and first revealed in August 2019, the fully electric passenger van features a 100-kWh lithium-ion battery (90 kWh usable), with the listing quoting a range of around 340 km on a single charge.

The EQV comes with an on-board AC charger (Type 2 connection) capable of handling 11 kW, with a full charge achieved in under 10 hours. There’s also support for DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) at up to 110 kW, which will get the battery from a 10-80% state of charge in around 45 minutes. With 15 minutes of being plugged into a DC charger capable of that output, you’ll get about 100 km of range in just 15 minutes.

Said battery feeds power to a front-mounted electric motor that is rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 362 Nm of torque, allowing for a top speed of 160 km/h. With its position in the vehicle’s underfloor, the battery does not compromise interior space.

On that mention, this EQV300 has a 2-2-3 seat layout, with the second row being two captain chairs, which are accompanied by a sliding centre console with deployable tray tables. Getting in and out is done via the powered sliding doors on either side of the vehicle, and the third-row bench can be slid forwards and back.

Visually, the EQV is differentiated from a regular V-Class by its black panel radiator grille, model-specific badging and high-tech silver exterior. Pictured here is a Brilliant Silver paint finish that is joined by 17-inch five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels.

In terms of kit, you get black Lugano leather upholstery, wood trim with a pinstripe effect, illuminated door sills, anodised roof rails, powered front seats, dual-zone Thermotronic climate control (with pre-entry feature) Tempmatic rear air-conditioning (with ceiling vents), LED Intelligent Light System headlamps, an ambient lighting system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system and a multi-info instrument cluster display.

As for safety and driver assistance systems, the list includes Active Distance Assist Distronic (adaptive cruise control), Parking Package with a 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Attention Assist and Highbeam Assist Plus.