2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 previewed at Art of Speed – in Malaysia end September, preorders taken

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Royal Enfield / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 31 July 2023 10:54 am / 1 comment

Shown as a Malaysia motorcycle market preview at the recent Art of Speed Kustom and Kulture show was the 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. The Super Meteor 650 is expected in Malaysia at the end of September and pre-orders are being taken now at Royal Enfield Malaysia dealers.

The Super Meteor 650 uses Royal Enfield’s big parallel-twin, displacing 648 cc, the same unit used in the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. In Malaysian the 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is priced at RM33,700 while the Continental GT 650 retails at at RM35,600.

Power from the air- and oil-cooled two-cylinder is rated at 47 hp at 7.250 rpm with 52 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm. A six-speed gearbox and chain final drive delivers power to the rear wheel.

Set up in a cruiser style, the Super Meteor 650 has a 19-inch front wheel and a 16-inch hoop at the back, shod with 100/90 and 150/80 rubber. The front end is held up by 43 mm diameter upside-down forks with 120 mm of travel while the back is fitted with twin shock absorbers with 101 mm of travel and preload adjustment.

Braking uses a single 320 mm brake disc in front grabbed by a two-piston hydraulic calliper and a single 300 mm disc at the rear with two-piston calliper. Two-channel ABS is standard equipment and the Super Meteor carries 15.7-litres of fuel in the tank, tipping the scales at 241 kg.

Necessary information is displayed on a combination analogue and digital main meter while a secondary LCD panel shows navigation information when connected to the rider’s smartphone. Other riding conveniences include a 5 Volt USB charging socket.

The Malaysia market will get both variants of the Super Meteor 650 – the base model and the Tourer. The Tourer variant comes with factory accessories including a pillion seat back rest and windshield.

The Super Meteor 650 comes with five colour options – Astral Blue, Astral Black, Interstellar Green, Celestial Red and Celestial Blue. The Super Meteor is an all new design including the chassis, and is the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to carry an LED headlight.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.