2024 Nissan Z Nismo debuts – 3.0L twin-turbo V6 with 420 hp; 9AT; upgraded chassis, suspension, brakes

In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 1 August 2023 11:42 am / 0 comments

This is the new Nissan Z Nismo, which will go on sale in the United States this fall as the range-topping variant of brand’s retro-styled sports car that made its debut nearly two years ago. With added grunt, revised styling and other improvements, the Z Nismo is aimed at those who seek more dynamic performance.

If you’re a “save the manuals” advocate, you’ll be disappointed to know the new model will only be offered with a nine-speed automatic transmission, with no option for a six-speed manual like with the lesser Sport and Performance variants. However, the unit differs from what’s used in those variants, as Nissan says it has revised clutch packs allowing for shift times to be almost halved compared to the Performance.

With launch control engaged, the carmaker also claims more aggressive standing-start acceleration, and there’s also a new Sport+ drive mode to complement the existing Normal and Sport. The new drive come is said to come with shift programming that is so responsive that drivers can ignore using paddle shifters altogether, although they are still available for use if needed.

The nine-speed gearbox drives the rear wheels and is paired with an uprated VR30DDTT 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 engine, which now makes 426 PS (420 hp) at 6,400 rpm and 521 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 5,200 rpm. This represents an increase of 20 PS (20 hp) and 46 Nm from the Sport and Performance variants.

According to Nissan, the improved outputs were achieved through a combination of improved cooling, revised electronic wastegate control providing increased turbocharger boost and turbine speed, along with an independent ignition spark timing strategy inspired by GT-R Nismo.

To slow the car down, the braking system also gets beefed up with larger, 15-inch discs and fixed four-piston calipers at the front, while the rear discs are now 13.8 inches in diameter and paired with two-piston calipers. Those discs are an inch larger at the front compared to the Performance, and the calipers are made of aluminium rather than cast iron, with more bite thanks to a new brake pad compound.

Other changes involve the chassis, with additional bracing and stiffening measures that help increase torsional rigidity by 2.5%. Stiffer front and rear suspension bushings as well as a stiffer mounting bushing for the steering rack, further increase lateral rigidity.

The Z Nismo also gets specific stabiliser bars, a stiffer spring rate and larger, retuned dampers that are joined by 19-inch RAYS forged aluminum-alloy wheels that are half an inch wider to accept the 285/35 profile Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT600 tyres.

In addition to the performance upgrades, the Z Nismo also has a unique exterior design to differentiate it from other variants. The most obvious is the new ‘Grand-Nose’ or ‘G-Nose’ that adds 20 mm to the overall length. Nissan says this was inspired by the Fairlady 240ZG, so if you weren’t a fan of the stubby front end that Z initially debuted with, maybe this will be more to your liking.

The new nose also features a restyled grille that has the Nismo branding and the thinnest honeycomb mesh of any Nissan production car. There’s also a prominent lip leading to canards for improved aerodynamics, with a taller, wider rear spoiler and redesigned rear bumper also aiding in this regard. A red accent running along the lower edges of the car is a Nismo hallmark that completes the look.

Nissan is offering the Z Nismo in five colours, namely Black Diamond Pearl, Brilliant Silver, Passion Red TriCoat, Everest White Pearl TriCoat and a Nismo-exclusive Stealth Grey. The roof is painted black for contrast, while the wheels get a gloss black finish.

On the inside, the engine start/stop and drive mode selection buttons are anodised red, while the graphics in the digital instrument cluster have red outline around the tachometer, a Nismo logo and a special start-up animation.

Recaro seats are also exclusive to the Z Nismo, and they are upholstered in a combination of leather and Alcantara with a red centre section and Nismo logos. The steering wheel is new too with the same materials as the seats, complete with a red accent mark at the 12 o’clock position.

Standard equipment for the Z Nismo closely matches the Performance variant, so a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, advanced driver assistance systems (AEB, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control) and automatic climate control are included.

The Z Nismo comes with manual front seats instead of powered units like the Performance, which some may attribute as a weight-saving initiative. However, the range-topper is actually heavier than a Performance with the auto transmission, tipping the scales at 1,680 kg compared to 1,634 kg. Pricing for the Z Nismo will be announced when it goes on sale in the US at a later date.

