JPJ branches directed to remove ‘no more physical road tax’ notice, stickers are still being issued – Loke

Road transport department (JPJ) branches that put up a notice stating that a physical copy of the road tax for private vehicles was no longer being issued by the department have been directed to remove them.
Transport minister Anthony Loke said the directive was issued by JPJ director-general Rospiagos Taha to branches which said the physical road tax (lesen kenderaan motor, or LKM) would not be issued from August 1, and that customers should instead renew their road tax online using the MyJPJ application.
Loke clarified that the road tax sticker is still being issued, as The Star reports. “Several branches ran out of stock and put up a notice that physical road tax were not available, but this is not a policy decision. We took quick action after finding out branches had run out of stock and ordered new stock,” he said yesterday.
He said the ministry had yet to set a cut-off date for the full transition to a digital road tax (e-LKM), and vehicle owners still have a choice to continue using the physical road tax sticker. He added that JPJ statistics revealed that only 30% of vehicle owners have opted for digital road tax so far.
“But there will come a time when we will transform to digital fully. No decision has been made yet,” he said. He added that it will likely take six months to a year before the road tax goes completely digital.
In February, Loke had announced that owners of private vehicles would no longer need to display the road tax on their vehicle windscreen as of February 10, 2023, and could opt for the digital version. He said the switch to digital would reduce congestion at JPJ offices and counters by up to 80% and save the government around RM96 million a year in printing costs.
Comments
i once went through a road block by PDRM with a car that doesn’t have physical roadtax sticker. the PDRM officers wasn’t equipped with the devices to check our electronic roadtax. He insisted I show him on my phone. While this is fine usually, I wonder if it would get a driver in trouble if he/she were unable to show it on their personal devices. Shouldn’t law enforcement be obligated to use government issued devices???
the implementation of this initiative to replace physical sticker with digital, is horrible. It was so sudden, everyone taken by suprise, even law enforcement wasn’t aware of it for 2 weeks. Now, government didnt even issue them device to check our plates. HORRIBLE
even if the rakyat is ready for the digital roadtax, are the PDRM and JPJ officers ready for it? Are they educated enough that a physical road tax is not mandatory anymore?
How much the cost of that plastic,paper,ink and the printer usage? i willing pay extra for it rather than fill up my phone memories with apps.
This whole “digital roadtax” is unnecessary to begin with.
Start by tackling the bigger problem first: standardised number plates. Come on, its 2023 already.
Renewed my road tax last month and opted to order the sticker from MyEG, it was supposed to arrive within a week yet it’s been a month and it’s still yet to arrive. One must wonder if they’re dragging their heels since they don’t feel it’s necessary to issue it anymore.
Pengalaman aku di sekatan jalan raya JPJ tempoh hari. JPJ gelabah beruk tgk kereta tak ada roadtax kat cermin. Bangang nak mampos!
Apa lanjau ni Loke? Ko mau paperless atau masih mau print roadtax? Pilih salah satu!
Mau dua2 mana boleh! Your inconsistency in running things are making a huge mess la bodoh!
If I show you my Lawgiver I will end your inconsistency right there.
wonderful!!
I would rather you to solve traffic congestion issue rather than this small and non important matter!!!
This is the best news for senior citizens. I am surprised and happy to note that 70% road users prefer printed road tax format. My whole family of 5 (there are 6 cars) still prefer the printed format. This shows that YB Anthony Loke listens to the cries of the common people. I have just renewed my road tax in JPJ in PJ. It was a breeze as senior citizens like me were directed to a dedicated lane. Thank you JPJ for a job well done. I hope that JPJ continues to issue road tax sticker for many years to come. Please listen to the 70 percent who want the printed format. I don’t trust the electronic system as the digital system can be corrupted by virus or human error. I have heard cases where the traffic police cannot detect in his phone that a driver has paid his road rax online.