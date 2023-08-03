JPJ branches directed to remove ‘no more physical road tax’ notice, stickers are still being issued – Loke

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 3 August 2023 12:47 pm / 11 comments

Road transport department (JPJ) branches that put up a notice stating that a physical copy of the road tax for private vehicles was no longer being issued by the department have been directed to remove them.

Transport minister Anthony Loke said the directive was issued by JPJ director-general Rospiagos Taha to branches which said the physical road tax (lesen kenderaan motor, or LKM) would not be issued from August 1, and that customers should instead renew their road tax online using the MyJPJ application.

Loke clarified that the road tax sticker is still being issued, as The Star reports. “Several branches ran out of stock and put up a notice that physical road tax were not available, but this is not a policy decision. We took quick action after finding out branches had run out of stock and ordered new stock,” he said yesterday.

He said the ministry had yet to set a cut-off date for the full transition to a digital road tax (e-LKM), and vehicle owners still have a choice to continue using the physical road tax sticker. He added that JPJ statistics revealed that only 30% of vehicle owners have opted for digital road tax so far.

“But there will come a time when we will transform to digital fully. No decision has been made yet,” he said. He added that it will likely take six months to a year before the road tax goes completely digital.

In February, Loke had announced that owners of private vehicles would no longer need to display the road tax on their vehicle windscreen as of February 10, 2023, and could opt for the digital version. He said the switch to digital would reduce congestion at JPJ offices and counters by up to 80% and save the government around RM96 million a year in printing costs.

