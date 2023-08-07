Fisker Alaska EV – double-cab pick-up truck with up to 544 km range; electric tailgate, retractable partition

In Cars, Fisker, International News / By Mick Chan / 7 August 2023 11:35 am / 1 comment

Joining the roll-out of new models by Fisker, the PEAR compact hatchback and the Ronin four-door convertible at the brand’s Product Vision Day presentation is the Alaska EV double-cab pick-up truck, which CEO Henrik Fisker calls “a completely different take on a pick-up truck.”

The Alaska is built on a derivative of the Fisker Ocean platform dubbed the FT31, which offers multiple cargo configurations courtesy of a cargo bed that can extend from 4.5 feet (1,371 mm) to 9.2 feet (2,804 mm) long. A retractable partition called the Houdini bed divider stows away into the vehicle floor for payloads to pass through from the cargo bed to the cabin, accessed through an electrically opening tailgate.

Fisker calls the Alaska the world’s most sustainable pick-up truck, and claims it to be the world’s lightest pick-up truck, though no weight figures for the Alaska were quoted during the presentation. Its battery range is a claimed 230 to 340 miles, or 368 km to 544 km.

One of Fisker’s claims to sustainability in the Alaska is in the use of reclaimed wood for its dashboard fascia, where what appears to be a horizontal digital instrument panel and a portrait-oriented infotainment screen feature, as well as a second portrait-oriented screen for the front passenger.

Pricing for the Fisker Alaska in the United States will start from US$45,400 (RM206,683) before government incentives, and the first customer deliveries for the fully electric double-cab pick-up truck is scheduled to commence in 2025.

GALLERY: Fisker PEAR EV

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.