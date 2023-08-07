LPT Bentong Barat interchange closed on August 7-8

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 7 August 2023 11:37 am / 0 comments

Lebuhraya Pantai Timur (LPT) users, take note. The highway operator has announced that the Bentong Barat interchange, eastbound from KL to Kuantan, will be closed for maintenance works.

The closure to traffic is for today and tomorrow (August 7-8), from 8am to 8pm. The alternative routes are the Bentong Timur exit and the Central Spine Road. Drive safe in the area and follow the signs and crew.

Also, if you haven’t already noticed, the LPT’s Petronas station at Gambang R&R, westbound to KL, has been closed since August 1. The closure is for upgrading works and will be until October 9. Mobile container pumps will be provided, but if you have the habit of refuelling at this Petronas before the long journey west, it’s best to do so before you enter the highway. The next westbound petrol station is a Shell at Temerloh R&R.

