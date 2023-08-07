UMW Toyota Motor sold 8,349 vehicles in July 2023 – 57,008 units YTD, up 8.5% from same period in 2022

In Local News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 7 August 2023 5:49 pm / 2 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has sold a total of 8,349 vehicles across both Toyota and Lexus brands in the month of July 2023, a sum consisting of 8,200 units of Toyota vehicles and 149 units of Lexus vehicles in that period, an increase of 25.8% over the same month last year.

This also saw the company’s year-to-date sales tally reach 57,008 units as of July 2023, representing an increase of 8.5% over the 52,548 units sold in July 2022 year-to-date.

“The continued growth in our sales numbers is a testament to the appeal of Toyota cars to buyers who value performance and reliability. To further expand the experience of driving a Toyota to more consumers, we are pleased to make Toyota ownership more accessible than ever with the growth of our sales and service centres, as well as our Extra Mile services together with monthly promotions that make it easier to purchase and own a Toyota,” said UMWT president Ravindran Kurusamy.

In terms of upcoming product, the Corolla GR Sport was listed on the UMW Toyota website last month as an add-on package for the Corolla at RM5,000, which consists of the GR Sport design bumper, GR Sport alloy wheels, GR Sport interior finishing and GR Sport suspension tuning, according to the price list for the car dated July 3, 2023.

