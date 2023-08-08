In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 8 August 2023 10:47 am / 0 comments

Polyphony Digital has released a new August update for Gran Turismo 7, which adds four new cars to the game, including the 1958 Chevrolet Corvette (C1), 2020 Maserati MC20 and 2022 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition.

The fourth vehicle to be added is the most unusual of the bunch, as it is the 2021 Toyota Himedic, which is an ambulance! Based on the fifth-generation Hiace, the Himedic is powered by a 2TR-FE 2.7 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four that makes 160 PS (158 hp or 118 kW) and 247 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission.

If you plan on purchasing the Himedic from the game’s Brand Central, you’ll need to wait until late September to do so. However, you can get early access by tuning in to the GT7 World Series Showdown. Watching the Nations Cup live, or as a re-run, between August 11 and 20 will earn you the Himedic as well as a six-star engine roulette ticket. These prizes will be delivered on August 21.

It should be noted that the Himedic is the first real-world emergency vehicle to appear in the Gran Turismo series. Reports also point out the car comes with an actual licence plate registered in Fukuoka, which belonged to one of the prefectural emergency services.

Besides the new cars and ambulance, update 1.36 also brings with it the car livery design from the Gran Turismo: The Movie to celebrate the film’s release this month. Three new Extra Menus covering Maserati, Aston Martin and Japanese kei car collections have also been added. Earlier this year in March, update 1.31 brought the Alphard Executive Lounge to the game, and we now have an ambulance to race with. We wonder what comes next.

