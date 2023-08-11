GIIAS 2023: Chery Omoda 5 EV now in RHD, open for booking in Indonesia – coming to Malaysia next year

In Cars, Chery, International News / By Danny Tan / 11 August 2023 10:33 pm / 0 comments

Chery is aggressive not only in Malaysia, but in Indonesia too. In fact, the outward thinking Wuhu-based carmaker made its return to the Indonesia market before the brand was relaunched in Malaysia, and it has an assembly plant in the republic too.

At the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2023, Chery displayed the two SUVs that were recently launched in Malaysia – the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro – although the latter is an older version of what we’re getting. On the main stage at ICE BSD is the Omoda 5 EV, and Chery Indonesia has announced that the electric SUV is now open for booking.

This is essentially the same car that we showed you from Auto Shanghai 2023 in April, where the Omoda 5 EV made its debut, down to the blue/pale wood interior that I like. There’s one vital difference though – while the Shanghai showcar was a left-hand drive example, the car at GIIAS is right-hand drive, which means that LHD-to-RHD conversion work is complete ahead of sales in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Elsewhere, only the front badging is different. It now reads Chery instead of Omoda because the Omoda sub-brand exists in China whereas main brand Chery is just starting to re-establish itself in ASEAN. The rear end has also been filled with with badges, production car-style – there’s Chery bridging the tail lamps, Omoda 5 and the all-important EV badge.

We understand that the Omoda 5 EV will enter Malaysia as a CBU China import, taking advantage of our country’s current duty-free incentives for imported EVs. This is in contrast to the CKD local assembly route for the internal combustion engined Omoda 5.

The Omoda 5 EV has a 61 kWh battery in the floorpan powering a 221 hp (165 kW) motor. The 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 7.8 seconds, and Chery claims power efficiency of 15 kWh per 100 km. As for DC fast charging, Chery quotes 35 minutes to get from 0-80% SOC. Claimed range is 450 km per full charge, but note that Chinese carmakers usually use the domestic CLTC, which typically gives bigger numbers than NEDC, never mind the more real-world WLTP.

Compared to the ICE Omoda 5, the EV has a very different face. Gone is the elaborate patterned grille that’s a love-or-hate affair, and in comes a cleaner, more conventional nose that’s blocked off, as cooling is not required. No logo, as Chery is spelled out on the nose above the charging flap. There are also aero wheels rendered in two-tone.

Inside, both the GIIAS and Shanghai show cars have a very interesting colour scheme with blue as the main hue, contrasted by yellow stitching and pale wood trim – very refreshing. The steering boss has an Omoda logo, and the modern dashboard’s co-joined screens and angled phone slots remain. The ICE car’s gear lever has been deleted.

The Omoda 5 EV is coming to Malaysia next year. What do you think of the electric version’s cleaner face versus the elaborate ICE look, and the tech specs?

