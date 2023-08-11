GIIAS 2023: Honda WR-V looks good lowered, kitted

In Cars, Honda, International News / By Danny Tan / 11 August 2023 11:20 am / 9 comments

Has anyone modded the Honda WR-V in Malaysia? Not yet, probably. So here’s a suggestion from Indonesia, or more specifically, from Honda Indonesia itself, which had this lowered and kitted WR-V at its Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2023 booth.

Looks good, right? For me, looks is a main draw of the WR-V, which has no shortage of rivals at its +/- RM100k price point, whether in the SUV market or even from within Honda’s own stable. It’s a good looking little crossover with high ground clearance, but this example presents the WR-V in a very sporty light and with all that GC cut off.

Based on a red RS with a black roof (two-tone and roof rails not available in Malaysia), this WR-V rides on significantly lowered suspension, and at each corner are lovely Work Emotion seven-spoke alloys in grey. The rims are 17-inch items, just like the stock size, but the Michelin Primacy 4 tyres here are wider and lower profile – 225/50 versus the stock 215/55.

The front end sports a thick air dam with three central holes, and this is matched by similarly substantial side skirts and a decal underlining the windows on the profile. At the back, no one will miss the mega diffuser with twin pipes. Less obvious is the extended tailgate spoiler. Doesn’t take much to make it look like this, right?

In Indonesia, the WR-V was launched in November 2022 and Honda’s most compact SUV takes on the Toyota Raize and Daihatsu Rocky in the republic. The T and D twins have 1.2L NA and 1.0L turbo engine options, but Honda goes with its usual 1.5L i-VTEC NA engine with 121 PS/145 Nm, mated to a CVT gearbox. There are two variants here – the Rp.271.9 juta E (RM81,786) and the Rp.289.9 juta RS (RM87,174). Adding Honda Sensing to the RS takes it to Rp.309.9 juta, which is RM93,188.

In Malaysia, the WR-V was launched last month. We get the same engine, but in four variants, priced from RM89,900 to RM107,900. Click on the links for our launch report and review.

What do you think of this lowered and kitted WR-V?

GALLERY: Modded Honda WR-V at GIIAS 2023

GALLERY: 2023 Honda WR-V 1.5 RS, Malaysia spec

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.