Police to carry out Ops Kawal Nusa – roadblocks to be conducted from midnight following end of state polls

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 12 August 2023 10:13 pm / 0 comments

Roadblocks will be conducted nationwide from midnight onwards as part of a post-election operation, The Star reports. According to inspector-general of police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, the operation is codenamed Ops Kawal Nusa and is aimed at crime prevention as well as to ensure the safety of the people and public order.

“We also remind all supporters not to organise parades or large gatherings once results are announced. We will take stern action against any party or individual who breaks the law,” said Razarudin during a special press conference at Bukit Aman tonight.

The IGP said the police will also focus on safeguarding state palaces and government administrative centres. “We want to ensure there is no disturbance to the respective Sultans and governors. I hope this will continue during the post-election period,” he said.

