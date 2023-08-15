GIIAS 2023: Daihatsu Terios facelift – Aruz sister gets revised styling, same 1.5L NA; priced from RM71k

In Cars, Daihatsu, International News / By Gerard Lye / 15 August 2023 1:00 pm / 2 comments

The Daihatsu Terios received a facelift earlier in June, and here it is being presented at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). The refreshed three-row SUV, which is related to the Toyota Rush and Perodua Aruz we have here, has a price range of between 236,050,000 rupiah (RM71,260) and 303,250,000 rupiah (RM91,547).

Visual changes from the pre-facelift model include a much slimmer upper grille that connects the smoked headlamps. The lower grille is also more prominent now and has a trim piece in the middle, while the fog lamps are reshaped and placed at the corner of the bumper.

Compared to the exterior, the interior sees minimal revisions aside from some trim and upholstery tweaks as well as the addition of a wireless charger and smartphone mirroring for the touchscreen head unit. As an option, the Terios can be specified with the ADS package (pictured here) that adds more chrome to the outside, along with 17-inch gunmetal wheels and additional interior trimmings.

On the safety front, the Terios now comes with six airbags, bolstering that kit list that saw the standard fitment of VSC across the range in 2021. There are now six exterior colours to choose from too, with Silver Metallic and Greenish Gun Metal being new additions.

Under the bonnet, the SUV continues to be powered by a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four with Dual VVT-i. The mill makes an unchanged 104 PS (103 hp or 76 kW) and 136 Nm of torque, with a five-speed manual and four-speed automatic being the available transmission pairings.

