2023 Daihatsu Terios facelift debuts in Indonesia – Perodua Aruz sister SUV gets slim grille, 6 airbags

In Cars, Daihatsu, International News / By Danny Tan / 8 June 2023 1:58 pm / 1 comment

The Daihatsu Terios facelift has just made its debut in Indonesia this morning. The Terios is of course a sister car of our Perodua Aruz, along with the Toyota Rush. The three-row seven-seater MPV with SUV styling first surfaced in Indonesia in late 2017, so this mid-life facelift is long overdue.

From what we can see from these livestream screenshots, the Terios now sports a slimmed-down upper grille, which connects just the headlamps (now with smoked effect). If before this, the grille was a large bowl-shaped item with little separation between upper and lower grille sections, the border is very clear now. The lower grille is much more prominent now, too.

Along with the bumper, the fog lamp surrounds have been re-profiled and they now sit at the extremes of the face, with vertical LED strips joining the round fog lamps. A big silver chin completes the facelift and is visually matched by the side ‘stone guards’. The top R Custom variant gets a red strip on the upper grille and a black plastic moulding above the side silver bits.

The wheels are new – 17-inch dual-tone five-spoke items on the R Custom and 17-inch gunmetal rims on the ADS package, which can added on to the base X and mid R variants. Think of ADS as a chrome trim/wheel package akin to Perodua’s GearUp. It’s easily spotted by the grey alloys and chequered chrome grille.

Inside, the Terios now comes with an all-black theme – black leather combination seats, dash/doors and headlining. The seats have a red strip running down the spine, and there’s red stitching in various places for a sporty effect. ADM has added soft pads to the Custom’s dash panel in front of the passenger, and the door arm rests. There’s a wireless charger inside the centre armrest and smartphone mirroring too.

On the safety front, the Indonesian Terios now comes with six airbags. A 2021 update introduced VSC across the range. Two new colours – Silver Metallic and Greenish Gun Metal – join the colour list to make it six options in total.

No mechanical changes, so the 2NR-VE 1.5 litre Dual VVT-i engine with 104 PS/136 Nm continues. All three variants can be had with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic. Prices range from Rp 236,050,000 (RM73,146) for the X MT and go all the way to Rp 303,250,000 (RM93,970) for the R Custom AT. The ADS package can be added to the X and R for around Rp 10 juta (RM3,100).

What do you think of the Daihatsu Terios facelift? The net effect looks a bit like the Toyota Fortuner to these eyes, which is not a bad thing at all.

Now that the Terios has been refreshed, perhaps it’s time for the Perodua Aruz facelift. The Aruz has been largely unchanged since its January 2019 launch, save for a minor update in 2021 that added some kit. It should be coming pretty soon, but P2 has design autonomy, so the Aruz facelift probably won’t look exactly like this.

GALLERY: 2023 Daihatsu Terios facelift