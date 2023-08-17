2023 Lexus LM Australian launch in Dec – 7-seat LM 350h hybrid first; 4-seat LM 500h turbo hybrid in 2024

In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Gerard Lye / 17 August 2023 12:15 pm / 0 comments

The second-generation Lexus LM will make its launch debut in Australia in December this year, several months after its global reveal back in April. The luxury MPV will initially be offered in a sole LM 350h Sports Luxury variant with a seven-seat configuration, which is priced at AUD160,888 (RM477,112).

This variant features a series-parallel hybrid powertrain provides a total system output of 250 PS (247 hp or 184 kW) and 270 Nm of torque. This setup should be similar to the one also used in the Alphard, which is made up of a 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, a front electric motor and an E-CVT.

Customers can also option the powertrain with all-wheel drive, which adds a rear electric motor to complete Toyota’s E-Four system. Doing so brings the asking price up to AUD165,888 (RM491,885). For even more power, buyers will have to wait until early 2024 when the LM range is expanded to include the LM 500h Ultra Luxury.

This variant will come with a 2.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid powertrain with standard all-wheel drive. Such a setup sounds like the one found in the RX 500h F Sport Performance, but in the LM, the total system output is slightly lower at 354 PS (349 hp or 260 kW).

The LM 500h is priced at AUD220,888 (RM655,051) and it’s the only way to get the MPV with the ultraluxe four-seat configuration, which includes two individual rear seats that are electrically adjustable and include an ottoman function.

Other creature comforts include 48-inch widescreen display, a built-in refrigerator, a 23-speaker Mark Levinson sound system as well as Rear Climate Concierge, which manages air-conditioning, seat position, sunshades, and lighting to create an optimal cabin environment for passengers.

