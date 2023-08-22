Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup Malaysia 2023 – Taj Izrin Aiman Taj Madira wins third title and RM25,000 prize

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 22 August 2023 5:42 pm / 1 comment

The grand finale of the Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup Malaysia 2023 recently concluded at Sunway Pyramid over the weekend, with Taj Izrin Aiman Taj Madira clinching his third overall title since the racing simulation event was first introduced in 2018.

“The event has become extremely competitive with a lot of newcomers,” said Taj Izrin Aiman who won two races and finished second in the third and final race to clinch this year’s title and a cash prize of RM25,000 – the largest prize amount so far. Taj Izrin Aiman previously won the GR GT Asia Pacific Qualifier last year and finished in 12th position representing Team Malaysia at the GR GT World Cup, and is optimistic of Team Malaysia improving this year.

Joining Taj Izrin Aiman on the podium was Dhanesh Wigneswaran in second place, who managed his best performance so far after joining the event in 2019 when it was known as the GR Velocity Esports Championship – he finished fourth overall last year. “I tried very hard to improve my mental game this time round, trying to get into the zone, and to be calm and focused,” said Dhanesh.

Meanwhile, Chong Kai Chang’s third consecutive appearance in a grand final saw him finish third, which is his best result since joining the event in 2019. “I have always been a casual player and in fact, I started with a controller before investing in a simulator rig. It was the idea of competing against the very best racers in Malaysia that really intrigued me,” said the 29-year-old financial analyst.

The top ten finalists were selected from more than 800 contenders. The three-day finale began with a quarterfinal shootout to select the top 20 semi-finalists, and subsequently the best 10 racers. A total of RM90,500 worth of prizes was up for grabs over the weekend.

The event attracted competitors from all walks of life and an audience of over two million online viewers of three days. In addition to the main event, there were also a series of exhibition races involving all nine celebrities competing in the Gazoo Racing Vios Challenge racing series as well as the top ten fastest racers scouted from first-ever GR GT Cup Malaysia Campus Tour.

The public were also invited to take part in a time attack simulator as well as experience Gran Turismo 7 in virtual reality, organised in collaboration with the Gamers Hideout. UMWT also organised a test drive session for several of its latest vehicles on sale.

“The sport has truly and exponentially grown judging by the outstanding pedigree of simulator racing talent we have in Malaysia. UMW Toyota Motor is proud to be part of this phenomenal sport that is increasingly becoming a very important pre-requisite to producing the next generation and competitive real-world racers,” commented Datuk Ravindran Kurusamy, president of UMW Toyota Motor.

