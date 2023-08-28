2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250/SF250 shown at KLBS, entering Malaysia market as CKD year-end

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 August 2023 4:44 pm / 0 comments

On display at the recently concluded Kuala Lumpur Bike Show (KLBS) were the 2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF50. Expected launch for these two quarter-litre machines in Malaysia is year’s end as CKD models to keep local market pricing competitive which, according to a source in Suzuki Malaysia, will “be around RM21,000”..

The Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250 come with identical engines – a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill with SOHC and displacing 249 cc. Mated to a six=speed gearbox, the Gixxer bikes produce 26.5 PS at 9,300 rpm with a maximum torque 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm.

As designated by the names, the Gixxer 250 is a naked sports while the Gixxer SF250 is a small displacement sportsbike. Aside from the bodywork, handlebars and headlight, the two Gixxers are otherwise similar.

From the specifications sheet on display at KLBS, the Gixxer comes with hydraulic discs brakes front and rear a well as two-channel ABS. Susp[ension is done with non-adjustable telescopic forks in fork and a preload-adjustable monoshock in the rear.

Wheel sizing is 17-inches front and rear, shod with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres. The Gixxer 250/SF250 carries 12-litres of fuel in the tank and overall weight is listed as 161 kg.

