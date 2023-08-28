KLIA Ekspres/Transit flight check-in, baggage drop at KL Sentral is back – starts Sept 1, MAS only for now

In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 28 August 2023 9:37 am / 0 comments

Good news for travellers using the KLIA Ekspres and Transit to the airport. The flight check-in and baggage drop facility at KL Sentral is back, starting September 1. It’ll be Malaysia Airlines kicking off the reopening of the ‘city check-in’ but other airlines are expected to join later.

If you’ve used this facility in the past, it’s as before. The check-in area is at the KLIA Ekspres departure hall in KL Sentral. Get your luggage scanned at the x-ray baggage scanner first before heading to the airline check-in counter.

Just like how it’s done at the airport, check-in for your flight and collect your boarding pass. If you’ve already checked in online, then just drop off your bags, which will be tagged to your destination and automatically transferred to your flight at KLIA.

You’re then free to roam – perhaps for a meal at Nu Sentral – but remember to check the train schedule to not be late for the flight! Once again, city check-in at KL Sentral will resume on September 1 for MAS. Bon voyage!

