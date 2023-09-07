Volvo Makers of Tomorrow showcases heritage, direction of brand in Malaysia since arrival in 1966

In Local News, Volvo / By Mick Chan / 7 September 2023 9:21 am / 2 comments

Volvo Car Malaysia has been part an integral part of the Malaysian automotive landscape, having been established in the country within a decade of the nation’s declaration of independence.

Held prior to Merdeka Day from August 16 to 20, the Makers of Tomorrow exhibition was held at the Bangsar Shopping Centre in Kuala Lumpur to showcase Volvo’s heritage and vision, and a gathering of Volvo vehicle owners at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (KLGCC) saw a variety of cars from the marque through the years in one place, from the present day dating back to the 1960s.

The setting up of the Volvo Car Manufacturing Malaysia – previously known as Swedish Motor Assemblies – plant in Shah Alam, Selangor in 1966 saw assembly operations commence in March 1967 for the production of the Volvo 144, the first car to be assembled in Malaysia. The Shah Alam plant was also the first Volvo plant outside its native Sweden.

Fast forward to the present era, Volvo was the first premium brand to introduce a locally assembled (CKD) plug-in hybrid (PHEV) to the Malaysian market with the Volvo XC90 Recharge. This will followed by the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, which was the first CKD fully electric vehicle in the country.

Along with the display of classic Volvo models such as the P1800, the Makers of Tomorrow exhibition was held to showcase the Swedish brand’s direction that sees the carmaker aiming for a fully-electric product range by 2030, and to become a carbon-neutral company by 2040.

