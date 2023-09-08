Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally – 480 hp/884 Nm EV AWD crossover with rally-inspired styling and equipment

In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 8 September 2023 1:26 pm / 0 comments

Ford has unveiled the Mustang Mach-E Rally, a new variant of its EV crossover that has been given added emphasis for off-road use. The Mustang Mach-E Rally is built from the Mustang Mach-E GT as its base, with the powertrain of the latest Rally version tuned and aimed to produce 480 hp and 884 Nm of torque from its dual-motor AWD powertrain.

This draws from a 19 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which Ford says targets an EPA-estimated range of 250 miles (400 km). With a DC fast charger, the Mustang Mach-E Rally is estimated to take a 10-80% recharge in 36.5 minutes, though Ford did not provide a charging input figure for this measure.

The new off-roading focus brings a taller ride height courtesy of suspension that has been raised by 20 mm, using specially tuned springs and Magneride dampers, while braking is handled by 385 mm brake discs with Brembo-branded calipers that are given a red finish.

Exterior appointments that identify the Mustang Mach-E Rally include a Focus RS-inspired rear spoiler, contrast accents, upper and lower body mouldings, unique front splitter, black-painted steel roof, along with a redesigned front fascia that houses built-in rally-style fog lamps.

Rolling stock is a set of gloss white rally-style alloy wheels which measure 19 inches in diameter, and are shod in Michelin CrossClimate2 tyres measuring 235/55R19, providing more sidewall and loose surface grip compared to the regular Mustang Mach-E GT, says Ford.

Front and rear drive motors get underside shielding while the door cladding and fender arches get protective film to reduce paint chips, while styled mud flaps can be installed to guard against debris spray. The Mustang Mach-E Rally is also equipped with a recovery hook for any eventualities off-road.

The Mustang Mach-E Rally boasts of being the first Ford vehicle to receive the RallySport drive mode, which has been designed for off-road driving and to permit added yaw angles ‘for bigger slides’, a linear throttle response, and more aggressive damping for better control in corners on loose surfaces.

In terms of driver assistance systems, the Mustang Mach-E Rally comes with BlueCruise that enables hands-free motorway driving. This is based on the latest-generation BlueCruise 1.3 software, and offers “a more continously engaged driving experience” that includes Lane Change Assist and In-Lane Repositioning to offer improved performance, including around curves and on narrow lanes, says Ford.

The interior of the Mustang Mach-E Rally gets interior trim design cues to match its exterior, with the cabin receiving gloss white accents on the dashboard, steering wheel spokes and on the contrast stitching on the doors. The performance seats get gloss white seat backs, while the seating upholstery gets ‘Mach-E Rally’ debossing.

For exterior colours, the Mustang Mach-E gets a selection of Grabber Blue, Shadow Black, Eruption Green, Grabber Yellow along with cost-option choices Star White and Glacier Grey. In the United States, the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally is estimated to start from around US$65,000 (RM303,940), and will become available to purchase from early next year with deliveries to follow shortly thereafter.

