Tesla Malaysia’s merchandise shop goes online – Model 3 and Y accessories, Cyberwhistle for RM240?

In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / 8 September 2023 5:42 pm / 0 comments

Tesla Malaysia’s merchandise shop has gone online. If you already have an existing Model 3 and Model Y from a parallel importer, you can now buy accessories for your car such as a rear trunk liner, a pet liner for the rear cabin, glass roof sunshade, illuminated door sills, and etc.

Just to note, items like the illuminated door sills require you to self-install the product. A PDF guide on how to do it is provided. So it’s very much an Ikea experience instead of rolling into a Tesla service centre to do it. There’s no wiring to be done as the illumination is powered by an internal battery.

Most of the accessories are for the Model Y, although some items like the pet liner can be used for both the 3 and Y. You can also buy additional key cards to access the car by tapping the driver side B-pillar for RM170 per piece. The default way that Tesla intends you to access your vehicle is via your phone app, so key cards are a useful purchase if you don’t like to use your phone.

There’s also apparel for men, women and kids you can buy priced around the RM150-RM170 range. Other than apparel, there’s also mugs and tumblers, and you can also get the Cybertruck-inspired ‘Cyberwhistle’ for RM240. One of the most expensive lifestyle items is the “Tesla and Chill” blanket at RM710.

