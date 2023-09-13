data.gov.my now offers JPJ registration data – check out how popular is your car by monthly registration

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Hafriz Shah / September 13 2023 4:10 pm

The Department of Statistics Malaysia’s data.gov.my portal now has JPJ registration data by make and model, monthly all the way from the year 2000 to the latest August 2023 data.

A few things to note – the data reflects the month and year that a particular car make and model was registered with JPJ. It doesn’t reflect the year of manufacture for the car, so parallel import units may change the data a little, as a car with a significantly different year of manufacture may be registered at JPJ at a totally different year.

The best selling national and non-national cars

For 2023 year to date, the Perodua Bezza seems to top the charts as the true ‘car king’ of Malaysia, beating its siblings the Myvi and Axia which come in second and third place respectively. Fourth place goes to the Proton Saga. Malaysia is truly a country where affordable sedans rule.

Kudos to the Honda City and the Toyota Hilux though, for being the sole two non-national models to break into the top 10 list. This means the Honda City is the best-selling non-national car.

Just for fun, we throwback to the year 2000 which is the oldest year available in the dataset. The top seller in 2000 was the Proton Wira, with second place going to the Perodua Kancil and third place to the Iswara.

Things weren’t so different back then – only two non-national models broke into the top 10 as well, with the Toyota Unser at 9th place and the Nissan Vanette at 10th place.

The site also tells us that Malaysians have put an extra 526,454 cars on the road this year, and 447,428 motorcycles.

Click here to access the dashboard and tell us what interesting things you have found!

