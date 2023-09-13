PDRM issued 2.56 million summonses so far in 2023

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / September 13 2023 3:38 pm

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has issued 2.56 million summonses so far in the first eight months of the year, according to an Utusan Malaysia report via Malay Mail.

This amount came from 1.52 million K257 summonses, which are issued on the spot, along with another 1.03 million K170A summonses, which are compound summonses issued from detection through cameras or from enforcement activities. The highest number of offences involved violations of traffic signs, which amounted to 985,635 summonses.

These offences included exceeding the speed limit, disobeying traffic signals, driving in the emergency lane, cutting across double lines, queue-jumping and using a mobile phone while driving. A total of 555,002 summonses were issued for those driving without a valid license or had an expired license, said Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mat Kasim Karim.

Of the total, 205,464 summonses were issued for accidents, while 187,120 were compounded for number plates which did not comply with the specifications issued by the road transport department (JPJ). A total of 154,369 summonses were also issued for offences that contributed to road accidents. “For example, when a vehicle breaks down, and the driver fails to deploy a warning triangle which leads to an accident,” the JSPT director said.

In terms of postal summonses, some 116,103 of these were issued with an estimated value of RM34 million nationwide in an operation that started on August 21, Utusan Malaysia reported.

Car drivers received the largest proportion of these summonses at 92,203 while 20,569 postal summmonses were issued against other vehicles such as 4x4s, vans and taxis. Another 1,757 summonses were issued against commercial vehicles, while another 574 were issued to motorcyclists.

