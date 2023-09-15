New Peugeot models sold in Malaysia now come with seven-year warranty/free maintenance, limited period

Posted in Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Anthony Lim / September 15 2023 6:51 pm

Bermaz Auto Alliance (BAASB) has announced that new Peugeot vehicles sold in Malaysia will be offered with a seven-year warranty and seven-year free service maintenance package for a limited period. The offer also extends to an exclusive car insurance subsidy, subject to terms and conditions.

The promotion, which is applicable for the Peugeot 2008, 3008 and 5008, runs from September 1 to October 31. All buyers need to do is make a booking and have their new Peugeot vehicle registered by any authorised Peugeot dealer during the campaign period.

The seven-year warranty and maintenance package adds two years to the present five-year, 100,000-km warranty and free maintenance (including labour, parts and lubricants) programme that was introduced by BAASB in June last year.

According to the company, the upgraded warranty and aftersales package will provide customers with peace of mind ownership. Find out more by visiting any authorised Peugeot dealership or dropping by at the BAuto Roadshow happening at Oval Concourse, 1 Utama Shopping Centre this October 11-15.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.